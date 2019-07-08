Kangana Ranaut gets into argument with journalist at 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' song launch

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut got into a heated argument with a wire service journalist at an event.

The incident happened while Kangana was interacting with the media at the launch of the song, "Wakhra swag", from her forthcoming film "JudgeMentall Hai Kya" here on Sunday. Co-star Rajkummar Rao, producer Ekta Kapoor, writer Kanika Dhillon, choreographer Bosco Martis and director Prakash Kovelamudi were also present at the event.

It started when Kangana questioned the journalist over his negative comments on her last release, "Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi".

#WATCH Kangana Ranaut has a spat with a reporter, accuses him of smear campaign, at the 'Judgementall Hai Kya' song launch event in Mumbai. (07.07.2019) pic.twitter.com/sNuWduY3yg — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

An ugly exchange followed, and things only got worse with others getting involved. Ekta Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were seen trying to intervene in order to control the situation.

Kangana is among the few actresses in mainstream Bollywood who have made brave film choices, and when asked if she felt scared while choosing unorthodox roles because it might affect her stardom, she said: "I do not get scared as such but definitely as an actor, I always make sure that we will not hurt anyone's sentiment while making the film. I made a film called "Manikarnika" and during the release of that film, there wasn't any controversies. No one took objection against that film because I am very considerate of everybody and their feelings."