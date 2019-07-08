Home Entertainment Hindi

Nitesh Tiwari, Ravi Udyawar to helm live-action Ramayana trilogy

The Ramayana trilogy will be filmed in 3D on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore and actors from multiple industries are expected to star in it.

Published: 08th July 2019 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

The Ramayana trilogy will be filmed in 3D on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore.

The Ramayana trilogy will be filmed in 3D on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore.

By Express News Service

Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar will helm a three-part film series based on the Ramayana. The trilogy will be filmed in 3D on an estimated budget of Rs 500 crore. Actors from multiple industries are expected to star in the adaptation. The films will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The screenplay is written by Sridhar Raghavan.

Producers Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena, and Namit Malhotra are backing the project. The makers are targeting a pan-Indian as well as a global release. The first part will hit theatres in 2021.

“Money and time are not a problem. Our producers have told us to be fearless and fly. So, we are flying visually,” says Nitesh. “There are many sci-fi films but only one Star Wars. We have access to the best technology and talent, so what better time to let the world see what our country has to offer,” Ravi adds.

It was announced last year that Kunal Kohli is making a film on the Ramayana. Live-action adaptations of the epic include Ramayan (1954) and Sampoorna Ramayana (1961). Ramanand Sagar had adapted the epic into a 74-part TV series in 1987. The series was remade in 2008 and aired on NDTV Imagine. 

(This story was originally published in cinemaexpress.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITESH TIWARI Ravi Udyawar Ramayana Sridhar Raghavan Allu Aravind Ramayana trilogy
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp