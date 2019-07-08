Support for 'Kabir Singh' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shows misogyny still rampant

By Online Desk

On June 21, Sandeep Vanga’s Kabir Singh was released in Indian theatres to the Bollywood-consuming crowd.

The lovestruck, heartbroken, brooding Kabir Singh (the film and the character seems like one being) had already garnered attention for being a Shahid Kapoor-starrer and the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

Now, 17 days and Rs 235.72 crores later, Kabir Singh has a divided audience – ardent supporters of the movie and people who are left speechless by the glaring misogyny.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra in an interview for Film Companion, Vanga tried to justify the actor’s violent behaviour which is mostly directed at his love interest played by Kiara Advani.

He said, “When you question people’s belief system, they get angry. I think that’s what happened. It is not even a healthy criticism. It’s very pseudo. When you are deeply in love, deeply connected with the woman, there is a lot of honesty in it. If you don’t have that physical demonstration, if you don’t have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don’t see anything there.”

South Indian actor Samantha Akkineni and singer Chinmayi called out Vanga’s justification of violence against women in a series of tweets that subsequently resulted in a host of trolls attacking them, or in non-millennial terms, shaming them for doing their work.

In a bid to support their ‘director Sir’, “anti-feminists” delved deep into the celebrities’ lives, picked up moments out of context to shame them and inadvertently proved to be true Kabir Singhs.

Liking the film .. and disagreeing with a comment are two different things . I loved the story of one ‘Arjun Reddy’ .. not the generalisation that love means having the liberty of slapping people around . https://t.co/rLWG7L4Gbt — Baby Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 7, 2019

You HIT SOMEONE IT IS CALLED VIOLENCE!!!



Whether a person hits a woman, man or a transperson.



This is not love. This is violence. And justification of violence.



I will continue to say this no matter how many women and men justify this. https://t.co/vCSKsOU4AP — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 8, 2019

Vanga’s comment which reinforced the film's misogynistic undertones, amassed a wave of support from Twitterati, birthing the hashtag #wesupportsandeepreddyvanga.

I am in love. My husband loves me to bits.

He didn’t have to hit me to prove that he is.

Women stay in abusive marriages because men beat them up and then help them heal from the wounds that should have NEVER been there. Kids grow up in homes like this. pic.twitter.com/yrmTXNQ3um — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 7, 2019

It is true what they say about films being a representation of society. Here is someone on Twitter supporting the director's justification of violence by resorting to online abuse.

Problems in society :



lack of proper food

lack of shelter/proper clothes

unemployment

poor education

religious conflicts

political imbalances



Feminists :



SHAHID KAPOOR SLAPPED KIARA ADVANI IN KABIR SINGH #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga — M B (@deepu4mb) July 7, 2019

Watching Dookudu to see mahesh slapping samantha hard twice. Will watch Rangasthalam next. #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga #KabirSingh — Praveen (@praveendutt) July 7, 2019

Kubra Sait who had expressed her criticism of the movie also got trolled.

What the Twitter war revealed was that sometimes male chauvinism doesn’t require logic. For instance, what does this tweet have to do with anything?

Remove plastic from industry also #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga — Vijay bhargav (@Vijaybh58229773) July 7, 2019

There’s more on those lines:

Can u explain this ? When u can be this bold and open in an interview then why can’t #sandeepreddyvanga be bold too ?? pic.twitter.com/MOU3CKYMLu — Komaram Bheem (@NTRblood) July 7, 2019



Here is a classic. This is a fail-safe time-tested tool used by people indulging in misogyny. They point out: Since there’s so much poverty around, why does an artist only point out misogyny on screen? Why not poverty? Why not unemployment?

feminism:-



when a 5 yrs old girl raped , no one want to respond on it



when a hero slapped heroine in movie that point has to be raised high — Pavanvarma.K (@Pavanvarmakant1) July 7, 2019

One of the ways a film’s success can be measured is by finding out how much its audience can relate to it.

And Kabir Singh is running successfully despite the ‘woke’ backlash because it seems like Vanga has struck the right chord with chauvinists.

Here is one last tweet to know how logic pans out in a 'Kabir Singh'’s mind.

Aaaat power honesty.........

Trending #1 in india..

psuedo feminists #WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga. pic.twitter.com/tfiX6EB6OP — vamsidhar Reddy (@vamsidharredy) July 7, 2019

I'll definitely slap my wife if she's doin something wrng nd expct same frm her when I'm wrng. It's personal bonding that makes us own someone. How can it be negative? Our parents also slap us. Is that toxic musculinity? I never liked #ArjunReddy bt#WeSupportSandeepReddyVanga — Critics critic (@bhagnapremikudu) July 7, 2019

However, not everyone has jumped onto the misogyny bandwagon. There was a slight trickle of support for Samantha and Chinmayi who braved the Twitter war.

I don’t understand why this is such a hard concept to understand, Hitting your wife is abuse. Hitting your son or daughter even to correct them is abuse. Hitting your dog is abuse. Using excessive force on any living thing without its permission is abuse. end of discussion — Vignesh Sampathkumar (@Vickys7888) July 7, 2019