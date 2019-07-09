Bhumi Pednekar off to Lucknow for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' shoot

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar begins the shoot for her upcoming film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, in Lucknow.

“All prepped and ready for Pati Patni Aur Woh Shoot starts tomorrow,” the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress wrote on Instagram, sharing an image of the film’s script.

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, the remake of the 1978 BR Chopra film of the same name, Bhumi plays a young, cool girl from a big city.

The film, being directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, also features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Pati Patni Aur Woh is slated for a December 6 release.

The original film starred late actor Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles.