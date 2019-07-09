Home Entertainment Hindi

Punjabi rapper Honey Singh booked for lewd lyrics in new song 'Makhna'

The rapper in 2013 was involved in a controversy over the lyrics of his song 'Main hoon balatkari' (I am a rapist).

Honey Singh ( Photo | Instagram)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  Punjabi singer and rapper YoYo Honey Singh and film producer Bhushan Kumar has been booked by the Punjab Police for the lewd lyrics "Mein Hoon Womaniser (I am a womaniser)" in his new song 'Makhana'.

Both Singh and Kumar have been booked for charges of punishment of obscene act or words in public (394 of IPC), words, gestures intended to insult women (509 of IPC) and Section 67 of Information Technology Act and Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. 

A case has been registered against them late last night at Mataur Police Station in Mohali.

Confirming that both of them have been booked, Senior Superintendent of Police of SAS Nagar, Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that after we got a communique from the Punjab State Women Commission in this regard and in our initial inquiry found the contents of the album `Makhna’ objectionable both of them were booked and would be summoned shortly.

Taking a suo moto cognizance, Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission has some time back written a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Justice), Punjab DGP and IGP (Crime) to register a case against Honey Singh for using lewd lyrics in his new song 'Makhana'.

She had sought a status report by July 12 in this regard and had also further asked the state police to inquire into this matter against T-series Chairman  Bhushan Kumar and singer Neha Kakkar besides Honey Singh and take legal action as per law and register case against all the three.

As the song got viral on the social media and the video is this song also objectionable thus the commission
had taken serious note.

The commission had demanded a ban on this song, Gulati had earlier said that it is indecent and have a degrading influence on the society and thus they wanted the song should be banned. At least it should be banned in Punjab.

As such kind of obscene songs cannot be allowed.

Not new to controversies, in 2013, Honey Singh had landed himself in controversy over his lyrics in a song, 'Main Hoon Balatkari’ (I am a rapist).

