Home Entertainment Hindi

Kangana Ranaut challenges media to ban her, says journalists are 'cheap freeloaders'

In the video, which is shared in two parts, Kangana Ranaut slammed a 'certain section of media' calling them anti-national and sold-out.

Published: 11th July 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the controversy sparked after her recent spat with a journalist at a press event, Kangana Ranaut, in a video shared on Thursday, accused journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her.

"Muft ka khana khaane pohonch jaate hain press conference mein. Main janna chahti hoon ki koi to criteria hona chahiye ki aap khud ko journalist keh rahe hain (You come to press conferences to eat free food. I want to know on what basis do you call yourselves journalists)," she said in a video posted by her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

"I request you people with folded hands to go ahead and ban me, kyuki main nahi chahti ke meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulha jale (because I don't want you guys to earn your livelihood on my name)."

ALSO READ: Even as Kangana refuses to apologise, Balaji Telefilms expresses regret over her spat

On July 7, during a press event organised for her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', the actor lambasted a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.

Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and denied giving her media coverage.

While Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, with her recent social media post, Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she is not in a mood to apologise.

In the video, which is shared in two parts, the actor slammed a 'certain section of media' calling them anti-national and sold-out.

"You think incompetent, rotten, pseudo-journalists like you can harm my status? Arey, nalaayko, deshdrohiyo, bikau, tum logo ko khareedne ke liye laakho bhi nai chahiye, tum log to itne saste ho ki Rs 50, 60 mein bik jaate ho. (I can buy inefficient, sold out, anti national journalists like you in less Rs 50-60)," she asserted in the video.

She concluded the video by thanking her fans and supporters who stuck by her side during the release of 'Manikarnika' while 'movie mafias' were standing against it. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kangana ranaut Judgementall Hai Kya Manikarnika Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp