Kangana Ranaut challenges media to ban her, says journalists are 'cheap freeloaders'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Reacting to the controversy sparked after her recent spat with a journalist at a press event, Kangana Ranaut, in a video shared on Thursday, accused journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her.

"Muft ka khana khaane pohonch jaate hain press conference mein. Main janna chahti hoon ki koi to criteria hona chahiye ki aap khud ko journalist keh rahe hain (You come to press conferences to eat free food. I want to know on what basis do you call yourselves journalists)," she said in a video posted by her sister-manager Rangoli Chandel.

"I request you people with folded hands to go ahead and ban me, kyuki main nahi chahti ke meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulha jale (because I don't want you guys to earn your livelihood on my name)."

ALSO READ: Even as Kangana refuses to apologise, Balaji Telefilms expresses regret over her spat

On July 7, during a press event organised for her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', the actor lambasted a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.

Here’s a vidoe message from Kangana to all the media folks who have banned her, P.S she has got viral fever hence the heavy voice...(contd) pic.twitter.com/U1vkbgmGyq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 11, 2019

Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and denied giving her media coverage.

While Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, with her recent social media post, Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she is not in a mood to apologise.

In the video, which is shared in two parts, the actor slammed a 'certain section of media' calling them anti-national and sold-out.

"You think incompetent, rotten, pseudo-journalists like you can harm my status? Arey, nalaayko, deshdrohiyo, bikau, tum logo ko khareedne ke liye laakho bhi nai chahiye, tum log to itne saste ho ki Rs 50, 60 mein bik jaate ho. (I can buy inefficient, sold out, anti national journalists like you in less Rs 50-60)," she asserted in the video.

She concluded the video by thanking her fans and supporters who stuck by her side during the release of 'Manikarnika' while 'movie mafias' were standing against it.