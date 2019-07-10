Home Entertainment Hindi

Even as Kangana refuses to apologise, Balaji Telefilms expresses regret over her spat

In a statement, Balaji Telefilms said it would like to apologise as the 'untoward incident' happened at their event on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, actress Kangana Ranaut and film producer-director Ekta Kapoor attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film Judgementall Hai Kya in Mumbai on 7 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao, actress Kangana Ranaut and film producer-director Ekta Kapoor attend the trailer launch of their upcoming Hindi film Judgemental Hai Kya in Mumbai on 7 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Ekta Kapoor’s banner Balaji Telefilms has expressed regret over actor Kangana Ranaut’s spat with a PTI journalist during a promotional event for their film, Judgementall Hai Kya. In a statement, the banner said it would like to apologise as the “untoward incident” happened at their event on Sunday.

“A lot is being reported about the debate that ensued between our film JudgeMentall Hai Kya actor and journalist Justin Rao, at the film’s song launch event on July 7, 2019. Unfortunately, the event took an unpleasant turn. While the people involved in it fairly held their own perspectives but because it happened at the event of our film, we, as the producers, would like to apologize and express regret for this untoward incident. We would like to maintain that our intention was not to disrespect or hurt anyone’s sentiments,” the statement read.

The production house also hoped the media will not “let this one incident hamper the team effort that has gone behind making the film”.

The statement comes a day after a delegation from The Entertainment Journalists’ Guild of India met Ekta Kapoor and conveyed their decision to boycott Kangana.

Members of the Guild demanded a public apology from both Ekta Kapoor and Kangana, according to journalists present at Tuesday’s meeting.

“We, as a guild, have collectively decided to boycott Kangana and not give her any media coverage,” the delegation said in its letter to Ekta Kapoor, adding that the boycott will not affect the film or the rest of the cast.

The members said in the letter that Kangana had lashed out at the journalist even before he could complete the question he was asking at the press conference to promote the film on the pretext that he was running a “smear campaign” against her.

Kangana had also accused Justin Rao of writing negatively about her film, Manikarnika.

