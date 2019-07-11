Rima Dass’ Bulbul Can Sing to open film fest in Australia

By Express News Service

Assamese filmmaker Rima Das’ Bulbul Can Sing has been selected as the opening film of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which will commence on August 8.

For the opening night of the festival, now in its 10th year, Das’ film will be screened. It showcases the stories of three teenagers who are trying to come to terms with their sexual identities while dealing with the ideals and morales of the villagers.

“I love the enthusiasm and exuberance of the opening night. So excited that Bulbul Can Sing is the opening night film at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne,” Das said.