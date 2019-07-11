Home Entertainment Hindi

'The country needs your game': Lata Mangeshkar tells MS Dhoni

Tournament favourites men in blue crashed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final.

Published: 11th July 2019 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Playback singer Lata Mangeshkar. (File| AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday urged Mahendra Singh Dhoni to not think about retiring anytime soon as the country still needs a cricketer like him.

Tournament favourites men in blue crashed out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday by 18 runs.

The legendary singer, 89, who is an avid cricket follower, took to Twitter to support Dhoni, whose future is the subject of swirling speculation after what is being considered his last assignment in national colours.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli on MS Dhoni's retirement

"Namaskar M S Dhoni ji. I am hearing that you want to retire. Please don't think like that. The country needs your game and it is my request as well that you should not entertain any thought of retirement," Mangeshkar tweeted in Hindi. 

Dhoni (50) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) added 116 runs for the seventh wicket partnership in the nail-biting match but fell short of reaching the target of 240 runs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Mahendra Singh Dhoni Lata Mangeshkar MS Dhoni MS Dhoni Retirement
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp