Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey to star in 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam have been paired in Ginny Weds Sunny. The romantic comedy is directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

The story revolves around an arranged marriage. “It unfolds when Ginny rejects Sunny, who later teams up with Ginny’s mother to woo her,” read a press note.

The film’s shooting is expected to begin on September 1, 2019. The locations include Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali.

This is the first time Massey and Gautam are collaborating.

Puneet Khanna has worked with directors like Ashutosh Gowarikar and Farhan Akhtar. Vinod Bachchan’s Soundrya Productions bankrolled the wedding-themed movies Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Tanu Weds Manu.

Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor recently wrapped up Bala, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Massey was appreciated for his performance in A Death In The Gunj and Mirzapur.

The actor’s upcoming films are Chhapaak and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.