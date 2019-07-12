Home Entertainment Hindi

Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey to star in 'Ginny Weds Sunny'

The film’s shooting is expected to begin on September 1, 2019. The locations include Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali and would be Vikrant and Yami's first collaboration.

Published: 12th July 2019 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam ( Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam ( Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam have been paired in Ginny Weds Sunny. The romantic comedy is directed by debutant Puneet Khanna and produced by Vinod Bachchan.

The story revolves around an arranged marriage. “It unfolds when Ginny rejects Sunny, who later teams up with Ginny’s mother to woo her,” read a press note. 

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey- Slow and steady

The film’s shooting is expected to begin on September 1, 2019. The locations include Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Manali.

This is the first time Massey and Gautam are collaborating.

Puneet Khanna has worked with directors like Ashutosh Gowarikar and Farhan Akhtar. Vinod Bachchan’s Soundrya Productions bankrolled the wedding-themed movies Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and Tanu Weds Manu. 

ALSO READ: It's a wrap for Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam starrer 'Bala'

Gautam was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor recently wrapped up Bala, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. Massey was appreciated for his performance in A Death In The Gunj and Mirzapur.

The actor’s upcoming films are Chhapaak and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikrant Massey Yami Gautam Ginny Weds Sunny Bollywood
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp