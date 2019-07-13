Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi head to Georgia for 'Kargil Girl' film shoot

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Janhvi Kapoor and Angad Bedi are headed to Georgia for the second schedule of Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film is a biopic on Gunjan Saxena, one of the first female combat aviators of India who served during the 1999 Kargil War.

Kapoor portrays Gunjan, while Bedi plays her brother and an Army officer. The first schedule of Kargil Girl was completed in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: Dhadak actress Janhvi Kapoor shoots for horror flick 'Rooh-Afza' near Agra

The upcoming leg will be shot in the high altitude regions of Kazbegi in Georgia. The town is a mountainous area set over 5,700 feet above sea level. Angad has started preparing for the portions under fitness trainer Brinston Miranda.

“Both Janhvi and Angad will leave for Georgia during July-end. They will first shoot in the capital city and then head towards Kazbegi, which is a tough terrain. The scenes need a certain level of fitness from both the actors and Angad has hired Brinston to help him get in shape.”

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor to headline 'Dostana' sequel

Kargil Girl is produced by Dharma Productions. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Rajat Barmecha. Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in Dhadak (2018). She will also be seen in RoohiAfza and Dostana 2.

Second leg of shooting commences on high-altitude

The first schedule of Kargil Girl was completed in Lucknow.

The upcoming leg will be shot in the high-altitude regions of Kazbegi in Georgia.

The town is a mountainous area set over 5,700ft above sea level. Bedi has started preparing for the portions under fitness trainer Brinston Miranda.