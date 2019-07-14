Hema Malini's debut Punjabi production 'Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di' gets release date

By Express News Service

Hema Malini’s debut Punjabi production, Mitti – Virasat Babbaran Di, will release on August 23. Directed by Hriday Shetty, Mitti is set in contemporary Punjab and follows five youngsters against the backdrop of terrorism and drug menace that has plagued the state.

The film is inspired by the story of five Sikh NRIs (of the Babbar Akali movement), who came back to India in 1920 and died fighting the Britishers.

Mitti stars Rabbi Kandola, Kuljinder Sidhu, Japji Khaira, Jagjeet Sandhu, Nishawn Bhullar, Dheeraj Kumar, Pali Sandhu and Aakanksha Sareen. The first look poster of the film was unveiled recently.

My Punjabi film ‘Mitti - Virasat Babbaran Di’ to release on 23rd Aug worldwide. “Produced by Hema Malini and B. Venkatesh Rao Direction Hriday Sheetty, the film stars Rabbi Kandola, Jagjeet Sandhu, Kuljinder Sidhu, Japji Khaira & Aakanksha Sareen.”Rel by WhiteLion Entertainment pic.twitter.com/zuVxcdS29V — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) July 12, 2019

“I am happy to be associated with the film. The story is not only inspiring but also topical with regards to what is happening in Punjab today,” Hema Malini said.

Shetty added, “The story of mere five Sikhs (Babbars) fighting and sacrificing their lives for the country will inspire generations to come. This film is our effort to pay tribute to their courage.”