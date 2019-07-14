Janhvi Kapoor a sincere and hardworking actor: Rajkummar Rao on 'Rooh-Afza' co-star

By PTI

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is impressed by the professionalism and hardwork of newcomer Janhvi Kapoor, who is sharing screen space with him in "Rooh-Afza".

Shooting on the horror comedy is currently underway in Agra after the crew completed their Manali schedule.

The Hardik Mehta-directed film marks maiden collaboration between Rajkummar and Janhvi.

Talking about his experience of working with the young actor, Rajkummar said in a statement, "Janhvi is phenomenal. She is such a sincere and hardworking actor. I think what we have seen her in 'Dhadak' is just a hint of her talent, she is way more talented than that."

Co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Also starring Varun Sharma of "Fukrey" fame, "Rooh-Afza" is scheduled to be released in March 2020.