Please recommend my name for Mithali Raj biopic: Taapsee Pannu to media

Published: 14th July 2019 05:02 PM

Actress Taapsee Pannu in 'Saand ki Aankh'.(Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu says she would very much like to portray former skipper of Indian women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, on the big screen but till now there has been no offer from the makers.

There were speculations that the "Game Over" star has agreed to play the part in a film but at an event on Friday, she shot the down all the rumours.

However, she appealed to the media to endorse her for the role.

"If I get it then it will be amazing to play cricket. You all please recommend my name to them. I wish I get to play this role. I really wanted to get signed for that film," Taapsee said.

The actor was talking on the sidelines of a fundraising initiative for cancer affected children.

The 31-year-old actor is excited about her upcoming film "Saand Ki Aankh", the teaser of which was recently released.

The film is based on the real-life story of sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar.

Bhumi Pednekar co-stars Taapsee in the Tushar Hiranandani-directed film.

"It is one of the challenging roles of my career. I feel making a decision of taking up acting wasn't as challenging than taking up this role but I have no regrets about it. I am very excited and anxious about the film, especially after getting a good response to the teaser. The level of excitement has gone up in me and Bhumi. I am waiting for Diwali as it's the time when our film will be released," Taapsee said.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel had slammed Taapsee and Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Kangana's name while praising the trailer of "Judgementall Hai Kya".

When asked about her reaction to such trolling, Taapsee said, "When you are getting trolled, it means you matter. If you are not getting trolled, it means nobody wants to spend time and energy on you and you don't matter to anyone." Taapsee said she believes in concentrating on her work.

"I don't believe in spending my time on issues. I feel our life is too short and there is a lot of work to do in that span. There is a lot of important work in my life, so I would like to concentrate on that aspect," she added.

She believes at times it is a bonus if an actor has the backing of the industry as it motivates them to perform better.

"You do feel stronger. It is not that if it is not there so I will fall. But if there is support then you feel acknowledged, it is like a confidence booster," she said.

