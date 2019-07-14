Home Entertainment Hindi

'Want Bollywood audience to see me as a newcomer': Tamannaah on film with Nawazuddin

Set in the Uttar Pradesh, the film is a love story between a bangle seller and a village girl, and is the directorial debut of Shamas Siddiqui, brother of Nawazuddin.

Published: 14th July 2019 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Tamannaah

Actress Tamannaah at an event in Chennai. (File | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, a big star in south Indian films, has been trying to find her feet in Bollywood for a while now. She will be seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Bole Chudiyan" soon.

The actress counts the film as one of her biggest opportunities in Bollywood and wants the audience to consider her a newcomer.

Being one of the actresses who made it big in the south with superhits such as "Kandein Kadhalai", "Ayan", "Tadakha", "Dharma Durai" and the "Baahubali" series, Tamannaah has not done any memorable role in Bollywood.

"I know that 'Baahubali' was a big deal for me but in this film, I am approaching my character very differently. The world of this film is very different. It is a Hindi film. I want our audience to look at me as a newcomer. I want to focus on the emotion of the character rather than applying my experience from my early films," said Tamannaah, who replaced popular television actress Mouni Roy as the leading lady opposite Nawazuddin.

She is excited to share screen space with Nawazuddin: "I am amazed to see how effortlessly he acts on screen and convincingly portrays every character. I think by the time I finish shooting the film, I will get to know his acting secret!" she quipped.

So, how did she respond to the offer when she got a call for the film?

"Firstly, when I got a call to act opposite an actor like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, I thought someone was playing a prank. So, I cross-checked and then realised it was a genuine offer! I have to say that I am a huge fan of Nawaz sir," she replied.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#nofilterneeded #mahuratshot #mahurat #rajugaarigadi3

A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) on

Set in the Uttar Pradesh, the film is a love story between a bangle seller and a village girl, and is the directorial debut of Shamas Siddiqui, brother of Nawazuddin.

"Never have I ever worked on a script like this and that is why the world of this story is very interesting to me. I have done films in the South where stories are set in the rural landscape but in Bollywood showcasing such a beautiful side of northern India is rare," she said.

"I am so excited to be in the same frame with Nawaz sir. As an actor, it is always exciting to do something different and that is why it will be interesting," added the actress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamannaah Bole Chudiyan Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan. (Express Photo | Kaviyoor Santhosh)
The challenge for Chandrayaan 2 will be the soft landing: Nambi Narayanan
World Cup final: History beckons for England, New Zealand at Lord's
Gallery
Kamakhya, one of the many traditions of Hinduism, celebrates the woman's power to give birth. (Photo | AP)
IN PICTURES | Why do people worship Kamakhya, the bleeding Goddess of Assam?
The second leg of India's prestigious lunar mission will see a few firsts and milestones in the history of the ISRO's space programme.
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp