Amitabh Bachchan mocks ICC's boundary rule after England's World Cup win

England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the final match as compared to 17 by New Zealand and were thus crowned as ICC World Cup 2019 Champions.

Published: 16th July 2019 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (File | Amitabh Bachchan Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest to join the list of people criticising the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the "boundary rule" which helped England win their first men's World Cup.

On Sunday, two dramatic run-outs in the final over of England's innings took the game into a Super Over with the scores tied on 241 after the end of 50 overs against New Zealand at Lord's.

However, with the Super Over also ending in a tie, the winner of the showpiece event was decided by the number of boundaries scored.

England scored 26 boundaries in total in the entire duration of the match as compared to 17 by the Black Caps and were thus crowned as champions.

Bachchan took to Twitter to mock the ICC rule and said in Hindi: "You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer."

Actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal also slammed the sport's governing body and tweeted: Instead of changing M.S. Dhoni gloves, the stupid ICC should have changed their super over rules."

Earlier, many former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh and others criticised the ICC for the boundary rule.

