Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' to be tax-free in Bihar: Sushil Modi

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government on Monday announced that Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, based on the life of Patna-based Mathematics teacher Anand Kumar will be tax-free in the state from Tuesday.

The film was released on July 12.

An announcement to this effect was made by Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

The announcement came a few days after Sushil Modi had gone to a city theatre along with his wife to watch the movie on the very day of its release and lavished praise on the biopic, which has been directed by National Award winner Vikas Bahl.

The deputy chief minister was asked by journalists, when he emerged from the cinema hall after enjoying the movie on Friday, as to whether he would consider exempting the biopic from taxes in view of the strong social message it carries.

"We will look into the matter", he had then replied.

The movie is getting rave reviews for the performance of Roshan, who appears wearing a dark tan and a rugged beard and speaks in typical Bihari accent in order to resemble Kumar, who runs in his successful coaching institute the renowned "Super 30" group wherein talented youths from unprivileged backgrounds are provided free of cost tuitions for the coveted Joint Entrance Examinations.

The charitable venture claims to have churned out hundreds of successful IIT aspirants since it was established nearly two decades ago.