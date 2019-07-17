Home Entertainment Hindi

Hrithik Roshan meets Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi

Super 30 addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in building and strengthening the society.

Published: 17th July 2019

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan met Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

By IANS

PATNA: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan met senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi to thank him for making his film "Super 30" tax-free in the state.

Hrithik on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a string of photographs of his meeting with the leader who had on Monday announced that the movie would be tax-free in the state.

"Sushilji, Aapse milkar mujhe bahut prerna mili. Isi mulakat ke liye dhanyavaad. (Sushilji, got a lot of inspiration after meeting you. Thank you for the meeting)," the actor captioned the images.

Hrithik also met Patna-based educationist and founder of Super 30 Anand Kumar, on whom the film is based.

The movie addresses and acknowledges the importance of teachers in building and strengthening the society.

The movie collected over Rs 50 crore at the box office within three days of its release on July 12. 

