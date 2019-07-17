'Jabariya Jodi' will explore another side of groom kidnapping with humour, says film's writer

By IANS

MUMBAI: Raaj Shaandilyaa, the writer-filmmaker who has penned dialogues of the upcoming "Jabariya Jodi", starring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, says addressing any serious issue with a dash of humour leaves more impact with the larger audience.

Being a scriptwriter of the popular TV show "Comedy Circus", Raaj has a natural inclination towards humour in his writing.

Asked if he consciously tries retaining humour in his writing, Raaj told IANS: "I think it is important to address social issues on mainstream platforms, which, in my case, is film and entertainment. I always believe that humour is the strongest element to create an impact in people's minds while conveying a message."

"I have to engage people to tell what I want to say. Nobody wants to listen to 'gyaan' but they all want entertainment. That is why when I was writing the dialogue of 'Jabariya Jodi' I kept it humourous, engaging and yet conveyed the message," he added.

In "Jadariya Jodi", Siddharth plays an influential guy named Abhay Singh, who kidnaps the grooms who demand heavy dowry. Since groom kidnapping is an old practice in many parts of Bihar, Raaj said this film would unveil the other side of the story.

"I am sure this film is going to be interesting for our audience, and help them know the truth behind groom kidnapping. Of course, we attempted to show both sides of the story -- just as demanding dowry is wrong, kidnapping a groom and forcing him into marriage is also wrong," said Raaj, who earlier wrote the screenplay of films such as "Bhoomi" and "Freaky Ali".

"Jabariya Jodi" opens on August 2.