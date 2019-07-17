Home Entertainment Hindi

'Jabariya Jodi' will explore another side of groom kidnapping with humour, says film's writer

Being a scriptwriter of the popular TV show "Comedy Circus", Raaj Shaandilyaa has a natural inclination towards humour in his writing.

Published: 17th July 2019 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in 'Jabariya Jodi'.

Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in 'Jabariya Jodi'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Raaj Shaandilyaa, the writer-filmmaker who has penned dialogues of the upcoming "Jabariya Jodi", starring Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, says addressing any serious issue with a dash of humour leaves more impact with the larger audience.

Being a scriptwriter of the popular TV show "Comedy Circus", Raaj has a natural inclination towards humour in his writing.

Asked if he consciously tries retaining humour in his writing, Raaj told IANS: "I think it is important to address social issues on mainstream platforms, which, in my case, is film and entertainment. I always believe that humour is the strongest element to create an impact in people's minds while conveying a message."

"I have to engage people to tell what I want to say. Nobody wants to listen to 'gyaan' but they all want entertainment. That is why when I was writing the dialogue of 'Jabariya Jodi' I kept it humourous, engaging and yet conveyed the message," he added.

In "Jadariya Jodi", Siddharth plays an influential guy named Abhay Singh, who kidnaps the grooms who demand heavy dowry. Since groom kidnapping is an old practice in many parts of Bihar, Raaj said this film would unveil the other side of the story.

"I am sure this film is going to be interesting for our audience, and help them know the truth behind groom kidnapping. Of course, we attempted to show both sides of the story -- just as demanding dowry is wrong, kidnapping a groom and forcing him into marriage is also wrong," said Raaj, who earlier wrote the screenplay of films such as "Bhoomi" and "Freaky Ali".

"Jabariya Jodi" opens on August 2.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jabariya Jodi Siddharth Malhotra Parineeti Chopra
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Kaziranga National Park still entirely submerged
Assam floods (Photo | PTI)
Assam floods: 45 lakh people affected, famed Kaziranga National Park too inundated
Gallery
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
A woman rows a makeshift banana raft through flood waters in Burgaon, east of Gauhati, Assam. (Photo | AP)
Floods wreak havoc in Assam, over 40 lakh people affected
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp