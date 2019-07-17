SRK, Anushka Sharma set to produce new Netflix originals

By Express News Service

Earlier today, Netflix unveiled its new slate of Original series, with Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma attached as producers on two different projects.



According to Netflix, Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment will produce zombie horror, Betaal, while Anushka and Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films will serve as executive producers on Mai.

“This is my second collaboration with Netflix after Bulbul and we are again looking to disrupt the kind of content audiences are consuming.



We at Clean Slate Films have been dedicated to making clutter-breaking, powerful stories since our first production and we are looking forward to push the content envelope.

The creative freedom to be able to translate these stories to screens that reach a global audience is exciting for us, which is why Netflix is such an important partner,” Anushka said in a statement.

Mai revolves around 47-year-old wife-and-mother, Sheel, who finds herself accidentally sucked into a rabbit hole of violence and power, following a personal tragedy.