Yo Yo Honey Singh looks dapper in first look of 'Bhangra-hip hop' song

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Popular Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh on Wednesday shared the first look of his much-awaited Bhangra Hip hop song. In the poster, Singh is dressed as a Punjabi munda.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Honey Singh shared the first look saying, ''Lao ji pesh hai #FirstLook of India's first Bhangra Hip-Hop song. Keep it locked for more info. #CominSoon #YoYoHoneySingh #YoYo @tseries.official @preetsinghdirector #bhushankumar @bobbysuri @yoyooxide @itsrdm''.

T Series tweeted,''@asliyoyo is back!! Presenting the first look of India's first Bhangra Hip Hop song. Stay tuned, video coming soon. @itsBhushanKumar''.

Recently, Honey Singh and film producer Bhushan Kumar were booked by Punjab Police for lewd lyrics "Mein Hoon Womaniser (I am a womaniser)" in his new song 'Makhna'.

This is not the first time Honey Singh has been courted controversy when it comes to 'obectionable' lyrics in his songs. Earlier in 2013, he had landed in trouble for his song 'Main Hoon Balatkari,' which translates to I am a rapist.

(With agency inputs)