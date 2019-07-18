Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Bhumi Pednekar turns 30, celebrates birthday with family, crew of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh'

The actor is now awaiting the release of her latest film 'Saand Ki Aankh' which is expected to hit the screens around Diwali this year.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:50 PM

Actress Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 30th birthday with her mother and sister. (Photos | Bhumi Pednekar Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: What can be better than celebrating your special day with your loved ones? Well, Bhumi Pednekar, who turned a year older today, is doing just that!

The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' fame entered her thirties on Thursday and started off her day celebrating with her sister and mother, Samiksha and Sumitra Pednekar.

Growing older seemed to be fun for her as not only did she kick the off day with her family but was also joined by the team of 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' for which the actor is currently shooting in Lucknow.

Sharing a capture of her astonished self, Bhumi wrote, "Couldn't have had a better start to the day as I grow a year older...with work and the ones I love. Thank you already for all the birthday love."

The 30-year old's delectable birthday cake and a fresh bouquet of flowers are also seen in the picture.

Bhumi also posted a picture with her homies, where the two sisters are seen planting a kiss on their mother's cheeks.

She posted another with photo with the team of the upcoming remake.

Scores of B-town celebs left their wishes and blessings for the birthday girl in the comments section, including Diana Penty and Sandeep Khosla.

Her 'Bala' co-star Ayushmann Khurrana wished her with the nickname 'Boomzie' along side an adorable picture.

"Happy birthday Boomzie," Ayushmann tweeted.

Bhumi's 'Saand Ki Aankh' co-star Taapsee Pannu, also wished her with a still from the sets of their upcoming release.

"Happy birthday to My chota packet bada bomb! To all the love you spread around cheers to adding an year of happiness!" Taapsee wrote in her Instagram story.

Another actor wishing Bhumi was Vaani Kapoor who posted a beautiful monochrome image of the birthday girl on her Instagram story.

Bhumi has had a journey of around four years in the celluloid world with her first film releasing in 2015.

The actor is now awaiting the release of her latest film 'Saand Ki Aankh' which is expected to hit the screens around Diwali this year.

