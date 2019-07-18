Actor Vidyut Jammwal acquitted in 2007 assault case

By Express News Service

Actor Vidyut Jammwal and his friend Rishant Goswami have been acquitted in a 2007 assault case.



They were accused of hitting a Juhu resident, identified as Rahul Suri, with a bottle at a five-star hotel in the Santa Cruz suburb of Mumbai.



A metropolitan magistrate court on Monday adjudged them innocent citing lack of evidence.

Vidyut made his Bollywood debut as the antagonist in Force (2011). The trained martial artist and Kalaripayattu performer is known for his action-heavy roles in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu cinema.



His last appearance was in Junglee, a wildlife-themed action-adventure film directed by Chuck Russell.

Vidyut plays the role of military operative Karanveer Singh Dogra in the Commando franchise.



A third installment in the series, titled Commando 3, is scheduled to release on September 6, 2019.

Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also stars Adah Sharma, Gulshan Devaiah and Angira Dhar.