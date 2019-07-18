Home Entertainment Hindi

'Each year you soar even higher': Bollywood stars wish Priyanka Chopra on her 37th birthday

Priyanka won the Miss World 2000 pageant and has received numerous awards, including a National Film Award.

Actress and singer Priyanka Chopra (Photo | FIle, PTI)

MUMBAI: Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Yo Yo Honey Singh were among celebrities who wished actress Priyanka Chopra-Jonas on her 37th birthday on Thursday.

Here is what Priyanka's friends and co-workers in Bollywood wrote on social media:

Anil Kapoor: "Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra! Knowing you and working together has always been an absolute pleasure! Your journey and 'go big or go home' attitude is inspiring! No obstacle is too big to overcome if you set your mind to it! Always keep smiling! Lots of love."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram story for Priyanka Chopra

Madhuri Dixit Nene: "Happy birthday desi girl Priyanka. Keep shining, entertaining and being so endearing on and off screen. Love always!"

Varun Dhawan shared an Instagram story saying: "Happy birthday Priyanka. Take over the world."

Alia Bhatt: "Happy Birthday PC!!! May you continue to dazzle and be a continuous source of inspiration for girls all over the world !!! Hope you have a beautiful day with lots of love laughter and cake."

Sonam Kapoor shared an Instagram story and wrote: "Each year you soar even higher, with this year being one of your most special I'm sure. I hope you have a wonderful year ahead. Hugs and kisses."

Yo Yo Honey Singh: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our desi girl Priyanka."

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story for Priyanka Chopra

Madhur Bhandarkar: "Happy Birthday Priyanka. May your life be filled with love, laughter, happiness and peace always. Keep Shining."

Anup Jalota: "A very Happy Birthday Priyanka. You have created an unimaginable Empire for yourself. Hats Off to you. May God bless you with a healthy, wealthy and happy family and a successful life."

Shefali Shah: "Happy birthday to a complete trooper Priyanka."

Elli AvrRam: "Priyanka Like always you keep doing your own thing! Never been and never will follow the typical path and that's what I love so much about you!!!! Thank you for being you have a Rocking year!!!"

Anil Kapoor's Instagram story for Priyanka Chopra

Sophie Choudry: "Happy bday you absolutely gorgeous, incredible, inspiring woman!! You are beyond amazing! Wish you happiness, success & tons of love always!! Big big hug Priyanka."

She made her Bollywood debut with "The Hero: Love Story of a Spy" in 2003 and was later seen "Andaaz" and "Mujhse Shaadi Karogi", among others. Priyanka was also lauded for her breakout role in the 2004 thriller "Aitraaz".

Varun Dhawan's Instagram story for Priyanka Chopra

Later, she went on to appear in films like "Don", Krish", "Fashion", "Kaminey", "7 Khoon Maaf", "Barfi!", "Mary Kom", "Dil Dhadakne Do", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

In 2015, she signed up to play Alex Parrish in the American television show, "Quantico". She also ventured into Hollywood with "Baywatch" in 2017. In Hollywood, she was last seen in "Isn't It Romantic".

Back home, Priyanka has wrapped up shooting for director Shonali' Bose's "The Sky Is Pink", which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar.

