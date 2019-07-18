Sanjay Dutt forays into Marathi cinema with 'Baba'

By Express News Service

Sanjay Dutt has forayed into Marathi cinema with his upcoming production. Titled Baba, the film is based on a father-son relationship and stars Deepak Dobriyal in the lead role.



Sharing the motion poster of the film, Sanjay dedicated the project to his father, the late actor and politician Sunil Dutt.







“Dedicating our first Marathi film Baba to the person who remained steadfast in my life through everything! Love you Dad,” he wrote.

Baba is directed by Raj Gupta and co-produced by S. Dutt Productions and Blue Mustang Creations. The film is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2019.



Sanjay Dutt was recently seen in Kalank, alongside Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.