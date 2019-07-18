Home Entertainment Hindi

Vicky Kaushal’s next to be released in October 2020

The biopic Sardar Udham Singh, went on floors in the UK and is produced by Ronnie Lahiri under his banner Rising Suns Films.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Instagram)

By Express News Service

Shoojit Sircar’s upcoming film, titled Sardar Udham Singh, will release on October 2, 2020. The biopic stars Vicky Kaushal in the role of Udham Singh, an Indian revolutionary who assassinated Michael O’ Dwyer, the former governor of Punjab, to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Dwyer was killed in London on March 13, 1940. Udham, who adopted the name Ram Mohammad Singh Azad while in custody, was hanged on July 31, 1940.

The biopic went on floors in the UK earlier this year. The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri under his banner Rising Suns Films.

Shoojit Sircar’s last directorial was October (2018). The filmmaker is presently working on Gulabo Sitabo, a quirky family comedy featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. His upcoming releases are Takht, Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship and a superhero-fantasy film helmed by Aditya Dhar.

