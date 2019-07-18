WATCH Mission Mangal trailer: Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan’s space movie lifts off

By Express News Service

The trailer of Mission Mangal, touted as Bollywood’s first space mission film, is out.

Based on the 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) conducted by ISRO, the film celebrates the women scientists behind India’s first interplanetary expedition. The cast features Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, and Sharman Joshi, H. G. Dattatreya and others.

The trailer begins with Akshay Kumar's voiceover, "There is no science without experiment." The 2 minute and 52-second trailer shows the determination of a handful of scientists from different backgrounds, who battle all odds, to launch the Mars Orbiter Mission.

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, the team of scientists worries about whether they have the finances and experience for the mission, and have to face constant discouraging comments from seniors.The trailer ends with Akshay Kumar saying proudly, "Poori duniya se kaho, copy that!", followed by the Vande Mataram.

The Mars Orbiter Mission was launched from the Sriharikota spaceport on November 5, 2013, and placed itself into the Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, on its first attempt. Though its mission life was expected to be six months, the satellite completed 1000 days in its orbit on June 2017 and even now contributes science data from Mars.

Mission Mangal is directed by Jagan Shakti and co-produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions and Fox Star Studios. Amit Trivedi has composed the music for the film, which arrives in theatres on August 15.

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have previously collaborated on Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Vidya’s upcoming releases are Nerkonda Paarvai and a biopic on maths whiz Shakuntala Devi.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)