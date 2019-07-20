‘Theatre is not a stepping stone for cinema’

By Express News Service

It has been 35 years since Shernaz Patel debuted with the play, The Diary of Anne Frank. Excerpts from her time in Indian theatre and Bollywood:

You grew up absorbing Gujarati Parsi theatre, and yet most of your plays are in English, why?

I don’t know. We grew up on Gujarati Parsi theatre but we are three siblings and none of us speak Gujarati. Besides, I think, I was brought up with a convent education and by the time I reached college and decided to pursue theatre, my parents had moved on to the English theatre. So, by the time I reached the age where I decided to pursue theatre, they moved to English.

Shernaz Patel with Jim Sarbh in

The Glass Menagerie

Were you always certain of doing theatre?

I have done many other things. First, I thought of becoming a psychologist. So, I joined a Masters in Psychology and lasted exactly four months before I ran away.

Then I did a television show and got fascinated with how it functions, so I joined a television company. I worked with them for one year and then joined UTV, where I worked for four years. Then I had my own company for a good eight years where we made corporate and ad films. It was when I was about 38 that I said theatre is what I want to do and I went back to academics.

You have also lent your voice to The Lion King. How did you become a voice-over artist?

Yes, I have. I have given my voice for Simba’s mother Sarabi and it was lovely. I enjoy doing voice-overs and watching what the voice can do and its power. I have been doing voice-overs since college days and over the years, I have done it for a lot of big movies like Avatar and Doctor Strange. Right now, I am doing audiobooks for Audible.

Although you have done films like Black and Guzaarish, we don’t see you doing them often.

A lot of actors feel that you don’t arrive until you do cinema. But, I never felt that. I always felt that theatre is everything for me. But, of course, whenever good roles came to me like Khandaan, Black, TVF Tripling or even Band Baaja Baarat, I did them and they were great fun. Now, I am in my 50s and the roles that come are of grandmothers and whenever that happens, I ask them to call me after 10 years. People have a misconception that I am choosy, I am not. I just won’t do bad roles.

And, what is a good role?

I will go for a good script, I am a huge lover of text. The more interesting it is, the more I would gravitate towards it. Then I am looking for good parts, which theatre gives me.