No copyright on curly hair or honest opinions, says Taapsee Pannu on being called Kangana's 'sasti copy'

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu has finally responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel’s ‘sasti copy’ remark. The Saand Ki Aankh actor, in a recent interview to Mumbai Mirror, quipped there’s no copyright on ‘curly hair’ or ‘honest opinions’ — traits she was born with.

As for being ‘sasti’ (cheap), she said since Kangana claims to be the highest-paid female actor in the industry, that probably does makes her the cheaper version.

The tiff started when Taapsee, some weeks back, praised the trailer of Kangana’s upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya, on Twitter.

Rangoli, who doubles as Kangana’s manager and spokesperson, rounded on Taapsee for not mentioning Kangana’s name in her tweet.

She also called her out for saying Kangana needs a ‘double filter’ in an earlier interview. At the time, filmmaker-producer Anurag Kashyap had defended Taapsee on Twitter, calling Rangoli’s slight ‘desperate’.

Taapsee said Kangana cannot play the ‘nepotism card’ with her as she has also struggled to make her space in the industry. She added she did not want a verbal altercation as she would not be able to match ‘their language’.

Taapsee clarified that her ‘double filter’ comment was not meant in a derogatory manner, noting that she has always said she looks up to Kangana and found it weird to be targeted by her.

Judgementall Hai Kya, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, has been at the centre of multiple controversies. The film’s initial title, Mental Hai Kya, was altered after complaints from the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS).

Subsequently, Kangana was engaged in a verbal altercation with a journalist at a song launch event for the film. The ensuing skirmish led to a boycott against the actor by the newly-formed Entertainment Journalists Guild of India, which was supported by the Press Club India and other press bodies.

This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com