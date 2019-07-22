Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajpal Yadav joins cast of 'Coolie No. 1' remake

Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav and Varun Dhawan had earlier worked on 'Judwaa 2' and 'Main Tera Hero'.

Published: 22nd July 2019 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2019 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav has joined the cast of David Dhawan's remake of "Coolie No. 1", which also stars the director's son Varun Dhawan with Sara Ali Khan.

"I'm thankful to David Dhawan sir and Varun for giving an opportunity to be a part of 'Coolie No. 1' remake. This is the third time that I'm acting with Varun. I am really excited about this remake," Rajpal said.

The two actors had earlier worked on "Judwaa 2" and "Main Tera Hero". Both films were helmed by David Dhawan.

"Ram Gopal Varmaji's 'Jungle' established me as an actor, Priyadarshan sir's 'Hungama' made me popular, and David sir re-established me with 'Judwaa 2'. So, I'm grateful for this opportunity," said Rajpal.

The actor, widely known for his comic skills, will be also seen in "Bole Chudiyan", "Jaako Raakhe Saaiyan" and "Maavan".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajpal Yadav Coolie No 1
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man at New Delhi's Nehru Planetarium, takes pictures of a web cast of the lift off of ISRO's GSLVMkIII carrying Chandrayaan-2 from Satish Dhawan Space center in Sriharikota on 22 July 2019. (Photo | AP)
Chandrayaan 2: India's 'Bahubali' lunar mission launched successfully
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan 2: What makes this lunar mission so special?
Gallery
As the world watched, the 43 metres tall Baahubali rocket with a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes blasted-off from the second launch pad at 2.43 pm on 22 July from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICTURES | For India, by India: Chandrayaan-2 lifts off to the moon
Former Union Minister Ananth Kumar (2nd right), and Karnataka State BJP president addressing the media. (File Photo | EPS)
Ananth Kumar birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the undisputed king of Bengaluru South constituency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp