Aishwarya Rai back on Instagram post 2-month break

By IANS

MUMBAI: After joining Instagram in May last year, actress Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan had remained quite active on the social media platform for a while, sharing glimpses of her daughter Aaradhya's birthday celebrations for fans to expressing love for her family. The actress, however, was missing in action from Instagram for about the past two months. despite the fact that she has over seven million followers.

On Tuesday, much to her fans' delight, Aishwarya returned on Instagram, uploading photographs of her husband-actor Abhishek Bachchan that have him cheering his Kabbadi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turn Amul girls as brand celebrates their Cannes look

"Atta boys. Yay. Pink Panthers. God bless," she captioned the images on Instagram where

Responding to his wife's post, Abhishek called her "lucky charm".

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film. She has also reportedly invested in the Bengaluru-based environment startup, Ambee.