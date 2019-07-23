Home Entertainment Hindi

Anu Malik to return to TV after Me Too accusation

In October 2018, Anu Malik was accused by two female singers, who called him a paedophile and a sexual predator.

Published: 23rd July 2019 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2019 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-composer Anu Malik

Singer-composer Anu Malik (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Anu Malik, who was removed from the jury panel of "Indian Idol" last year following accusations of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement, returns to the small screen as a guest judge on the children's reality music show, "Superstar Singer".

When IANS contacted Anu, he was busy in a recording studio. Lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who will be accompanying Anu on the show, however, confirmed the news.

"I will be a guest judge on Sony TV's (channel) 'Superstar Singer' and Anu Malik will join me on the show. You will enjoy a lot. You will get to hear songs by Anu and me ," Sameer told IANS.

ALSO READ: How can you torture Anu Malik family? - Sonu Nigam hits out at Sona Mohapatra​

In October 2018, Anu Malik was accused by two female singers, who called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator". He has denied the allegations.

Sameer had earlier extended support towards the composer on social media, saying: "This is really shocking and sad that today people can pass any comment without proof."

Earlier this year, there was a buzz about Anu's return as judge to the reality music show "Indian Idol".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anu Malik MeToo Singer Anu Malik Me Too
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Several party workers have gathered outside a private apartment on Race Course Road believed to be housing the two independent MLAs. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
WATCH: Political clash in Bengaluru during Karnataka floor test
Gallery
As Kollywood star Suriya turns 44, let us take a look at 10 must watch films of the 'Singam' actor.
From 'Kaakha Kaakha' to 'Ayan': 10 must watch films of Suriya
Daniel Radcliffe once dressed up as Spider-Man at San Diego Comic-Con. (File Photo | AP)
Happy birthday Daniel Radcliffe: 15 amazing facts about the 'Harry Potter' star you might not know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp