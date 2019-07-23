Aditya Seal to star opposite Kiara Advani in Indoo Ki Jawaani

By Express News Service

Aditya Seal, who played the antagonist in Student of the Year 2, has landed his next project. The actor will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in the coming-of-age comedy, Indoo Ki Jawaani.

The film is a romance based on dating apps and marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Bengali writer-filmmaker Abir Sengupta.

Confirming the development, Aditya says, “Yes, I am a part of this comedy of errors. I have to master a separate lingo for the film. My character is not a typical hero and people will connect with him immediately.”

On the subject of dating apps, Aditya shares he explored Tinder once out of curiosity. “All that swiping left, swiping right and matching with a person freaked me out and I deleted the app in three days. I’ve chatted on Facebook Messenger, but Tinder and Hinge is too much for me. I felt like a bait of fresh meat.”

Indoo Ki Jawaani is backed by Nikkhil Advani. The film will go on floors later this year.