Vidya Balan turns producer with short film titled 'Natkhat'

By Express News Service

Vidya Balan and producer Ronnie Screwvala have teamed up for a socially-relevant short film titled Natkhat. Directed by Shaan Vyas, the film highlights issues of patriarchy, gender inequality and domestic abuse. The project also marks Vidya’s first outing as a producer.

“It’s the beautiful and powerful story that called out to me in a way that made me want to act in it and also turn producer. And who better than RSVP to do it with!”

Echoing Vidya’s sentiment, Ronnie Screwvala said, “When I first heard the script for Natkhat, I immediately knew this film had to be made. The film addresses so many issues and gives out a powerful message too. I am very happy to collaborate with Vidya on this film.”

Vidya Balan’s upcoming release is Mission Mangal, where she plays an ISRO scientist. She is also slated to portray mathematician Shakuntala Devi in her upcoming biopic.