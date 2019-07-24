Richa Chadha signs first action thriller film

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Actor Richa Chadha has signed her first action thriller film. The yet-untitled project is being helmed by a debutant Indian filmmaker based in the United States. Chadha, who plays an undercover agent in the film will be seen performing her own stunts and action sequences. The Hinglish-language film will be shot in Mumbai and Delhi.

A source reveals, “Richa will be doing intense training for the film, including kickboxing, agility training and conditional strength training. The film will go on floors in November”. Richa Chadha was last seen in Love Sonia and Ishqeria. She portrays adult film star Shakeela Khan in an upcoming biopic by the same name, directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

Additionally, she will be seen in the courtroom drama Section 375, the wrestling film Panga and Anubhav Sinha’s Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai. On the digital space, she is making a comeback with the second season of Inside Edge, the Emmy-nominated Amazon Prime show which also stars Vivek Oberoi and Siddhant Chaturvedi.