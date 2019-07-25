Home Entertainment Hindi

Shahid Kapoor comments on 'Kabir Singh' misogyny allegations

Shahid Kapoor has finally addressed the criticism around Kabir Singh. In an interview, the actor spoke about the aggressive backlash.

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in 'Kabir Singh'.

Shahid Kapoor has finally addressed the criticism around Kabir Singh. In an interview, the actor spoke about the aggressive backlash. “The reason I didn’t do an interview is because I felt everyone was very aggressive. I didn’t think it was healthy. I didn’t want to come out attacking anybody. I wanted to speak about a film like a film should be spoken about.”

About endorsing misogyny and violence against women, Kapoor contented that his character, Kabir, was misbehaved ‘across the board’ and wasn’t prejudiced toward his girlfriend alone. “He has an anger management problem. When he gets angry he messes up everything – whether it is the love of his life or his family or career or best friend.

Otherwise, there are a lot of positive qualities in the character. If Kabir hadn’t slapped Preeti, would everything else that he did be okay? Because he slapped the girl, you feel that is unacceptable and that Kabir Singh is unacceptable. We want you to feel this is unacceptable, that his behaviour has gone beyond control.” Comparing the critical washout of the film with its success, Kapoor said this is the first time the “reviewers have been reviewed by the audience.” 

