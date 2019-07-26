Home Entertainment Hindi

How Nora Fatehi was cheated by a casting agent

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi shared that people used to bully her over her language and accent.

Published: 26th July 2019 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi

Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi's career is in a great phase now. Be it the "Dilbar" song in last year's "Satyamev Jayate " or "O saki saki" in "Batla House", Nora has been garnering plaudits for her dancing skills. The scene, however, was different for her a few years ago. She had faced a hard time during her initial days in the industry.

"Life for foreigners in India is difficult. We go through a lot, and people don't even know. They take our money. It's happened to me. I remember my first agency, who got me here from Canada, was really aggressive. I didn't feel like I was guided the right way. So, when I wanted to part ways with them, they told me 'we are not going to give you (back) your money'. I lost 20 lakh at that time, which I had earned working in ad-campaigns," Nora, who hails from Canada, said in an interview to the website, Pinkvilla.

Nora shared that people used to bully her over her language and accent.

"I started learning Hindi but the auditions were very traumatic for me. I wasn't really mentally prepared and I made a fool of myself. People were really unforgiving. They wouldn't just be mean, they would laugh on my face as if I'm some sort of a circus. They would bully me. It was humiliating. I used to cry while travelling back to my home. There was this casting agent who once told me, 'We don't need you here. Go back'. I'll never forget that," she added.

Nora made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Roars: Tigers Of The Sundarbans". More than her acting stint, she gained popularlity for her dance numbers.

Apart from featuring in the recreated versions of "Dilbar" and "o saki saki", Nora has featured in the songs from movies such as "Baahubali: The Beginning" and "Stree".

She will be seen next in "Street Dancer 3D".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nora Fatehi
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp