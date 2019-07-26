Home Entertainment Hindi

John Abraham is a thorough gentleman, says Amruta Sant on 'Batla House' costar

'Batla House' traces the story of the shootout between a Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists.

Published: 26th July 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Marathi actress Amruta Sant

Marathi actress Amruta Sant (Photo | Amruta Sant Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Sant, who is playing the role of a social activist in John Abraham-starrer "Batla House", says the actor is humble and chilled out.

The actress is working with John for the first time.

"John is a superstar! Until this film happened, I didn't know him on one to one basis. He is chilled out and humble, a thorough gentleman," Amruta said.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

"Mrunal also is kind and very helpful. It was great working with her too," said Amruta, who has earlier worked in "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir", directed by Ken Scott.

ALSO READ: Former Delhi Police Commissioner hopes John Abraham's 'Batla House' sticks to facts

Nikkhil Advani's "Batla House" traces the story of the shootout between a seven-member Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists who were allegedly involved in the Delhi serial blasts of September 13, 2008. It will open on August 15.

Talking about the film, she said: "I am playing the activist, who is against the special cell, police, government and is protesting against the system. It's a very strong character, who is fighting against the government and the police force, trying to convince people to stand against injustice.

"I am glad I got a chance to work with Nikkhil Advani. He made sure that all his actors were comfortable on the set."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amruta Sant John Abraham Batla House
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp