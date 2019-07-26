John Abraham is a thorough gentleman, says Amruta Sant on 'Batla House' costar

By IANS

MUMBAI: Marathi actress Amruta Sant, who is playing the role of a social activist in John Abraham-starrer "Batla House", says the actor is humble and chilled out.

The actress is working with John for the first time.

"John is a superstar! Until this film happened, I didn't know him on one to one basis. He is chilled out and humble, a thorough gentleman," Amruta said.

The film also features Mrunal Thakur.

"Mrunal also is kind and very helpful. It was great working with her too," said Amruta, who has earlier worked in "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir", directed by Ken Scott.

ALSO READ: Former Delhi Police Commissioner hopes John Abraham's 'Batla House' sticks to facts

Nikkhil Advani's "Batla House" traces the story of the shootout between a seven-member Delhi Police Special Cell team and suspected Indian Mujahideen terrorists who were allegedly involved in the Delhi serial blasts of September 13, 2008. It will open on August 15.

Talking about the film, she said: "I am playing the activist, who is against the special cell, police, government and is protesting against the system. It's a very strong character, who is fighting against the government and the police force, trying to convince people to stand against injustice.

"I am glad I got a chance to work with Nikkhil Advani. He made sure that all his actors were comfortable on the set."