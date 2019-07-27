By your side, Farhan Akhtar tells girlfriend Shibani Dandekar

By IANS

BANGKOK: Actor Farhan Akhtar has shared a sweet message for his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar with whom he is currently holidaying in Koh Samui, Bangkok.

Farhan on Friday shared a sizzling photograph of himself along with Shibani. In the image shared on Instagram, the two are seen relaxing in a swimming pool.

"At, by and on your side. Shibani Dandekar," he captioned the image.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar opens up on marriage plans with Shibani Dandekar

This is not the first time the couple have shared their photographs. Farhan and Shibani frequently post their images on social media. Earlier this year, Instagram was flooded with images from their beach holiday in Mexico.

The two also watched the UEFA finale in Madrid.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink". The film also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The film is based on the true life story of the young motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary and her parents. It marks Priyanka's much-awaited comeback to Bollywood after her appearance in a leading role in ABC's "Quantico".