A lot to learn from the third Battle of Panipat: Rohit Shelatkar on upcoming Arjun Kapoor-starrer

London-based pharma magnet Rohit Shelatkar feels that the upcoming movie is the biggest and unparalleled story of bravery and valour anywhere in the world in history.

Pharma magnet Rohit Shelatkar debuts as a film producer with Panipat

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

London-based pharma magnet Rohit Shelatkar is making his production debut with Panipat. The upcoming historical epic is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and stars Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He’s the Director and Vice-President of Vitabiotics – a leading vitamin and healthcare supplement manufacturer in the UK. His production banner, Vision World Films,  explores the entertainment industry and engages with Indian culture. We spoke to the entrepreneur about the challenges of film production, the popularity of historical epics and his plans of expanding into content creation. Excerpts:

What prompted you shift to film production?

I have not really shifted, I am just wearing another hat. Pharmaceuticals and healthcare take up a lot of my time. I always had a natural inclination towards creative things and have always been very interested in Indian history. The main reason for starting a production house was my passion for ‘Panipat’.

Historical epics are a thriving genre. What are the challenges of mounting such a film?

It is indeed a good time for historical epics but there are enormous challenges. Shooting with an incredibly large number of actors, working on large sets, working with a large number of animals, a huge crew, including all different technicians etc and delivering a fantastic product within a pre-agreed budget are some of the challenges one has to face and overcome as well. 

Period films come with an underlying commentary. What makes the Battle of Panipat relevant today?

The Battle of Panipat is the biggest and unparalleled story of bravery and valour anywhere in the world in history. 

Over 1.5 lakh lives were lost in one single day and the other smaller battles fought around the main battle, the hardships Marathas faced reaching Panipat and fighting the battle with the mighty Afghans 1,000 miles away from their homes in Pune just to protect our motherland from the invaders is something our youth can learn from. There’s a lot to take from Panipat — bravery, might, loyalty, discipline and patriotism.

How was the association with Ashutosh Gowarikar?

Ashutosh is the first filmmaker I have known. He works tirelessly and his attention to detail, research and craftsmanship is second to none. Working with him was a sheer pleasure and a true honour. 

