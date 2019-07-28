Home Entertainment Hindi

Watch: Karan Johar's house party turns into a star-studded affair

Published: 28th July 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: From Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, a gamut of stars came together for Karan Johar's house party here on Saturday.

Sharing with his fans a glimpse of the star-studded bash, Karan took to Instagram and posted a video in which celebrities, like Deepika, Ranbir, Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha, Zoya Akhtar, Vicky Kaushal, Malaika, Arjun, Ayan Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Kapoor, are seen spending enjoying the party at Karan's residence.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Saturday night vibes

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

"Saturday night vibes," Karan captioned the video.

The video, recorded by Karan, begins with Deepika posing with her friend and is followed by Malaika, who winks before the camera moves towards her boyfriend Arjun.

Arjun is seen busy in a conversation with Shahid. Then Karan's camera captures Varun chatting with filmmaker Zoya.

Vicky can be seen sitting on a floor. The video ends with Ranbir and Mira marking their presence.

TAGS
Karan Johar Ranbir Kapoor Deepika Padukone Arjun Kapoor Karan Johar Party Zoya Akhtar Vicky Kaushal
