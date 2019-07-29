Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda dub for 'The Angry Birds Movie 2'

By Express News Service

Archana Puran Singh and Kiku Sharda have joined Kapil Sharma in the Hindi voice cast for The Angry Birds Movie 2. Archana and Kiku have voiced the characters Zeta and Leonard respectively, while Kapil has dubbed for Red.

Speaking about the gig, Archana said, “I’m a huge fan of animated movies and Angry Birds is one of my favourites. I remember watching the first part and being left completely in splits, it was so funny. It has been a privilege to voice Zeta and be a part of such a big-ticket entertainer, I am looking forward to Angry Birds 2 and reuniting with my Kapil Sharma show family.”

Kiku isn’t worried about comparison with actor-comedian Bill Hader, who voices Leonard in the original English version. “When you are dubbing for a film in Hindi, things change. But, before I began dubbing, I heard how he had lent his voice and built the character, and tried to match his energy. This character is interesting, and I tried to lend my style to it,” he says. The Angry Birds Movie 2 releases in India on August 23, 2019.