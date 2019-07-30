Home Entertainment Hindi

Ayushmann Khurrana 'funny' and 'a thorough gentleman': Nushrat Bharucha

'Dream Girl' will be the first time Nushrat Bharucha and Ayushmann Khurrana get to share screen space.

Published: 30th July 2019 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha

Bollywood actress Nushrat Bharucha (Photo | Nushrat Bharucha Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Nushrat Bharucha says her "Dream Girl" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana is "super funny" and "a thorough gentleman".

"Ayushmann is a very funny guy. When people work with him they get to see that. He's got a really great comic timing. He's just super funny! (He is a) Sweet guy and a thorough gentleman. We had a great filming experience," Nushrat told IANS.

ALSO READ: Nushrat Bharucha​ says breaking an image toughest fight for actors

This will be the first time Nushrat and Ayushmann get to share screen space. The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"As I heard the story of 'Dream Girl'and the narration, I had a blast from the first scene to the last, so I told myself that I had to be a part of this film. It is a quirky -- a comedy of errors in a way. It's an all-out Bollywood entertainer. You are going to have a laugh and enjoy the characters," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nushrat Bharucha Ayushmann Khurrana
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp