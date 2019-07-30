Ayushmann Khurrana 'funny' and 'a thorough gentleman': Nushrat Bharucha

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Nushrat Bharucha says her "Dream Girl" co-star Ayushmann Khurrana is "super funny" and "a thorough gentleman".

"Ayushmann is a very funny guy. When people work with him they get to see that. He's got a really great comic timing. He's just super funny! (He is a) Sweet guy and a thorough gentleman. We had a great filming experience," Nushrat told IANS.

This will be the first time Nushrat and Ayushmann get to share screen space. The upcoming comedy drama film is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor.

"As I heard the story of 'Dream Girl'and the narration, I had a blast from the first scene to the last, so I told myself that I had to be a part of this film. It is a quirky -- a comedy of errors in a way. It's an all-out Bollywood entertainer. You are going to have a laugh and enjoy the characters," she said.