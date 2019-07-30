'Bigg Boss' Hindi director Malay is very clever: Tanishaa Mukerji

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Tanishaa Mukerji claims that good films aren't being made in the Hindi film industry, which is why she has launched her production house.

"You think good films are being made?" Tanishaa countered, when a reporter asked her if she planned to make a comeback in Hindi films. "If I get a quality film offer, I will definitely do it. Nowadays, the web has become a great platform. I want to make films and, hopefully, I will start shooting for a film under my production house," she revealed, interacting with the media at 15th Annual Fura Retail Jeweller India Awards 2019 on Monday in Mumbai.

Kajol's younger sister Tanishaa worked in films such as "Sssshhh...", "Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao", "Neal 'n' Nikki" and "Tango Charlie", but she could not match the success of her elder sister, or their mother, actress Tanuja. Lately, Tanishaa has been busy with her NGO, named Stamp.

"I feel strongly about the environment. I have been busy working with my NGO. It's about planting trees and reducing the carbon footprint. Climate change has become a huge issue now, and we have only three years to do something about it. If we don't do anything in these three years, then it will be difficult for us to live in Mumbai," she said.

Tanishaa was the first runner up on "Bigg Boss 7", and when she was asked what she feels about the upcoming 13th season of the show, where only celebrities will participate, she said, "I feel Malay, who is the director of 'Bigg Boss', is very clever. He makes each show fabulous. When he took normal people on the show (as participants), even then people watched the show. Every year, people say this is the best season ever, so I feel Malay is going to do a really good job this time too."

Tanishaa Mukerji was last seen onscreen in "Anna', which released in 2016.