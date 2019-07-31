Akshay Kumar to star in Hindi remake of Vijay’s Kaththi?

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar will front the Hindi remake of Vijay’s Kaththi (2014), reports suggest.

Titled Ikka, the project will be helmed by Mission Mangal director Jagan Shakti. A former assistant of Murugadoss, Jagan was expected to make his directorial debut with the film.

However, the project was put on hold and Jagan decided to make a film on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). Now, as stated by the filmmaker in a report, the script of Ikka is being reworked and will go on floors soon.

Like Vijay, Akshay will be seen in a double role in the Kaththi remake.

The original Tamil-language film was directed by AR Murugadoss and revolved around farmer suicides and corporate encroachment.

It may be noted that Akshay Kumar played the lead in Murugadoss-Vijay’s Thupakki Hindi remake, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Akshay recently announced that he will be starring in Bachchan Pandey, a supposed remake of Ajith’s Veeram.

The actor is also working on Laxxmi Bomb, a horror-comedy adapted from the Kanchana/Muni series.