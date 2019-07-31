Home Entertainment Hindi

Films can tackle taboos in an entertaining way: Sonakshi Sinha on 'Khandaani Shafakhana'

In the film, Sonakshi plays Baby Bedi, a medical representative who comes from an orthodox family and sets about the difficult task of raising sexual awareness in an Indian small town.

Published: 31st July 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Khandaani Shafakhana

Sonakshi Sinha in Khandaani Shafakhana (Trailer grab)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Sonakshi Sinha was apprehensive about Khandaani Shafakhana. Since her debut, the Dabangg actor has decidedly picked family-friendly films. So she was surprised when they approached her for what sounded like a sex film.

The one-liner — a comedy about a girl who inherits her mamaji’s sex clinic — felt dodgy, and a thorough narration was set up.

For good measure, Sonakshi’s mother, veteran actor Poonam Sinha, was present at the reading.

“We were testing the script with our own mothers,” says producer Mrighdeep Lamba. “The idea was to see how acceptable it will be for a family audience. Our film is ultimately aimed at them.”

Sonakshi Sinha

The reading went well and Sonakshi was hooked. More than anything, the message spoke to her.

“This is the first time I’ve done a socially-relevant film,” she says, “It raises questions about sexual health and why people shy away from discussing it.

"We’ve also addressed topics like gender equality. No one bats an eye at a male gynaecologist. But when my character, a girl, wants to run a fertility clinic, people have a problem.”

In the film, Sonakshi plays Baby Bedi, a medical representative in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

Coming from an orthodox family, she sets about the difficult task of raising sexual awareness in an Indian small town.

The actor ranks the role among her best ones till date. “As a child, Baby wanted to become a doctor. But because of responsibilities, she had to let go of that dream. Her brother (Varun Sharma) doesn’t work; their mother is old. So she’s just been hustling through life. It’s empowering when (the story turns and) she comes back to following her dream.”

To get people to converse openly about sex, Baby teams up with Gabru Ghataak, a local pop star. This colourful character is portrayed by rapper Badshah in his debut role.

“It’s a flamboyant, exaggerated part,” Badshah shares, “I picked up details from fellow pop stars in Punjab: from Gabru’s hair colour to the multiple chains on his neck. I was nervous about remembering my lines on set but it worked out smoothly.”

ALSO READ: 'Khandaani Shafakhana' will make people think, says Sonakshi Sinha

Badshah weighs in on the film’s subject.

“It’s an important topic. Somewhere, every celebrity has a social responsibility to initiate dialogue. I’ve addressed topics like domestic violence and female foeticide in my music before. This is the first time I got to do something on screen.”

Director Shilpi Dasgupta wanted to set the film in Central India. However, working closely with Mrighdeep and screenwriter Gautam Mehra, she opted for a Punjabi setting. The debutant views sex education as an urgent cause across India.

“There are a couple of areas where we lead as a country: first is depression, second is sexual repression. Frankly, there’s no awareness.

There’s ample stigma attached to mental and sexual well-being. As a society, we are not allowed to understand ourselves,” Shilpi notes.

The director singles out the Indian middle class as the most squeamish.

“The bottom-most strata are never shy because they live for survival, while the upper class has earned enough to be open. It’s the middle section where the problem lies. Interestingly, that’s where the best stories come from.”

Mrighdeep is known for directing the slacker comedies Fukrey and Fukrey Returns. Khandaani Shafakhaana marks his maiden Bollywood production.

The filmmaker feels mainstream audiences are finally warming up to offbeat subjects. “Films can tackle taboo subjects in an entertaining manner,” he says.

“Earlier we had films like Chupke Chupke (1975) and Mirch Masala (1987). In recent years, Vicky Donor and Badhaai Ho took that extra leap and were universally loved.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Khandaani Shafakhana Badshah Varun Sharma
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp