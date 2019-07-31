Home Entertainment Hindi

Shabana Azmi joins Swara Bhasker, Divya Dutta in queer drama 'Sheer Qorma'

also open a much-needed dialogue about parenthood, and with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

sheer_qorma

Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta. (Photo | Divya Dutta Twitter)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Shabana Azmi is the latest addition to the cast of Faraz Ansari's upcoming directorial venture "Sheer Qorma".

The movie features Swara Bhasker and Divya Dutta in the lead.

According to a press release issued by the makers, the film is a "heart-rending narrative of the longing for love and acceptance, felt by queer children in their parental homes that plays out through delicate story-telling, told through characters of courageous queer women of colour."

"Divya Dutta recommended the 'Sheer Qorma' script to me. I was moved by it and met Faraz who came across as sincere, honest and deeply committed to the story. The bonus is working with Divya and Swara so we reworked the dates a bit and I said yes. We had the first workshop yesterday and everything came together organically. I am looking forward to the shoot," Azmi said in a statement.

Ansari said having the critically-acclaimed actor on board is a wish come true.

ALSO READ | Casting directors play big part today: Shabana Azmi

"The character that Shabana ji essays in 'Sheer Qorma' is going to not only resonate with mothers all across the world but will also open a much-needed dialogue about parenthood, and with not just parents of queer children but a more universal dialogue that I hope will bring a lot of love back in our universe.

"Shabana ji's character in 'Sheer Qorma' is the mother we all deserve," the director said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sheer Qorma Shabana Azmi Divya Dutta Swara Bhasker
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp