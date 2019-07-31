Home Entertainment Hindi

Stray dog trying to take shelter during Mumbai rains beaten; celebrities urges people to take action

On July 24, a stray dog in Mumbai's Worli was beaten up by security guards of a residential complex when it tried to take shelter during the heavy rains.

dog_mumbai_beaten

A picture of the stray dog who was brutally beaten for taking shelter in a Mumbai building during the rains on July 24, 2019. (Photo | Videograb)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The visuals of a stray dog being ruthlessly beaten in Mumbai have gone viral and the Hindi film fraternity has joined hands to condemn the act.

On July 24, a stray dog in Mumbai's Worli was beaten up by security guards of a residential complex when it tried to take shelter during the heavy rains. The dog is now in a coma and battling for life after receiving severe injuries on its head and abdomen.

Animal lovers protest the brutal beating of a dog in Mumbai (Photo | ANI Twitter)

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle asking People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and his fans to sign a petition to save animals from cruelty. "People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals: Stray dog beaten ruthlessly in a society in Worli, Mumbai for sheltering himself from rain - Sign the Petition!," he wrote while urging his fans to step forward and sign the petition.

The petition is titled: PMO: Increase Penalty for Animal Cruelty So That It Acts As a Deterrent.

Apart from the actor, several other stars raised their voice for the poor animal.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja condemned the incident and shared several pictures and videos of the dog who can be seen lying wounded without any medical aid.

"Please help! An FIR has been registered with the Worli Police Station by Bombay Animal Rights on 27/7/19 as Nishank had stopped responding to all our calls All videos & evidence available & provided to the police We need help for this Pup from our animal welfare community --- BOMBAY ANIMAL RIGHTS, 9920388000,' she wrote.

Animal lover Anushka Sharma shared the picture of the dog and expressed her anger over the incident on her Instagram. "The inhumanity of this act is just unbelievable. This is the time for our community to step up and find a way to help get justice to a soul that can't stand up for himself. If there is any way one can reach out to help, this is the time. Please swipe left for all the information.

Jacqueline Fernandez also slammed people for the barbaric act. The actor shared screenshots of the petition on Instagram and wrote, "Pls sign this petition! We cannot have such people in our society and amidst us. Punishment has to be given. This is wrong on so many degrees."

Alia Bhatt also shared the link of the petition on her Twiter handle.

(With online desk inputs)

