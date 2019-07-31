Home Entertainment Hindi

'You're simply the best, better than the rest': Sonam Kapoor on husband Anand Ahuja's birthday

Published: 31st July 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sonam_Kapoor_Anand_Ahuja

Actress Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja (Photo | Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: As her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja turned a year older on Tuesday, actress Sonam Kapoor penned a post for him, calling him the "kindest and noblest" person.

"Happy happy birthday to the love of my life. To the kindest, noblest and most idealistic person I know. You are the best thing that happened to me. I hope you get to do all that you dream of. And contribute in all the ways you have always wanted to. You're simply the best, better than all the rest," Sonam wrote on Instagram along with the photographs of herself with Anand.

Sonam tied the knot with Anand in Mumbai last year.

Not only Sonam, but the whole Kapoor clan also showered wishes upon Anand on social media.

Actor Anil Kapoor said that he is "proud" of his son-in-law.

"From the day that you came into our lives, you have made our hearts, home and lives happier, Anand! Thank you for giving Sunita and me so many reasons to be thankful and proud of you every single day! Happy Birthday beta! We love you with all our hearts," Anil said.

Producer-stylist Rhea Kapoor, who is Sonam's younger sister, praised Anand by calling him one of the "chillest" souls.

"Happy birthday to my family Anand, I don't know how you managed it but you've poured yourself so naturally into the madness that is the Kapoor clan and we can no longer imagine it without you. It's crazy to think you haven't been around this whole time! Happiest birthday to one of the chillest souls on planet earth! Love you so much," Rhea added.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Day 2 cont..

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Anand is the owner of a popular clothing brand and a first multi-brand sneaker store.

 

