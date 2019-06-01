Home Entertainment Hindi

Vikas Bahl gets clean chit in sexual harassment case, to be credited as director of 'Super 30'

The 'Queen' director was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners.

Published: 01st June 2019 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2019 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Director Vikas Bahl (File | AFP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vikas Bahl has received a clean chit in the sexual harassment case following an internal inquiry by Reliance Entertainment, producer of his next film "Super 30".

The "Queen" director was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee at the now dissolved Phantom Films, which had Bahl as one of the partners alongside Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena.

Shibashish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said a report by Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the company has cleared Bahl of any charges.

"Yes its true that ICC committee report has exonerated Vikas. With ICC clearing Vikas Bahl's name we don't have choice but to reinstate his credit as director of Super 30," Sarkar said in a statement.

The development comes months after Kashyap agreed to oversee the post-production work of "Super 30, featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead.

Bahl's Lawyer Hitesh Jain said the clean shit "clears the air on him."

"It's the end of the story. This clears the air on him that was thrown in the social media about him. I'm happy he has been exonerated," Jain told PTI.

Bahl had filed a defamation suit against Kashyap and Motwane, alleging they made "defamatory, slanderous and baseless allegations" against him due to which he has suffered irreversible damage.

When asked what happens to the case now, Jain said, "These are two different matters.

The most important matter was to inquire about the allegations which were made.

"Once you are exonerated from all that, it proves that there was no substance in the complaint. He faced an inquiry and they (committee) came to the conclusion that he is not guilty." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vikas Bahl Sexual harassment Super 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CHRIS GAYLE (West Indies) At 39 and approaching 300 ODIs, the powerful West Indies opener is playing his last World Cup. Can he leave the ODI format on a high? (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Team West Indies- Match winners, weak links and more
Pakistan cricket team | AP
World Cup 2019: Team Pakistan- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Pakistan simply had no answer against Windies at Trent Bridge | AP
Record-breaking Chris Gayle helps West Indies thrash Pakistan
The opening game of World Cup 2019 had plenty of memorable moments.
England beat South Africa in World Cup 2019 opener
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp